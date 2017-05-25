Gambia accuses former president Jammeh of stealing $50m

Yahya Jammeh ruled the tiny west African country for 22 years before he lost December's presidential election [Benoit Tessier/Reuters] The Gambia's former ruler Yahya Jammeh stole at least $50m from the state, the country's justice minister said on Monday, in the first major anti-corruption move by the country's new president. It's the first time the new government of the west African country has put a figure on the amount it believes Jammeh plundered from state coffers before leaving for exile in Equatorial Guinea in January after 22 years in power.

