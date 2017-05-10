Big new opportunities in Sub-Saharan market
Although cassava is an important part of the diet for 800 million people in Africa, shortage of equipment for processing has meant production has been unable to increase. To meet this need a social impact business, Aspuna Group, is developing a cassava processing facility in The Gambia, to convert the raw material into starch and to reduce unemployment.
