AU to help Gambia establish commission to probe past atrocities
The head of the African Union delegation to Gambia said the continental body is ready to help the country prepare the Truth and Reconciliation Commission to look into atrocities committed in the past two decades, local media reported on Thursday. Pierre Buyoya made the comment after his delegation held a closed-door meeting with the country's vice president Fatoumatta Jallow Tambajang.
