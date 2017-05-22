Africa: Mali On the Spot At Arusha Hu...

Africa: Mali On the Spot At Arusha Human Rights Court Sessions

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AllAfrica.com

The African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights , sitting in Arusha, has begun its 45th Ordinary Session to determine 84 cases, including application against violation on inheritance rights, consent and minimum age of marriage for girls. A statement issued in Dar es Salaam yesterday shows that the application in question has been filed by two applicants, the Malian lobby group APDH, and the Institute of Human Rights Development in Africa against the Republic of Mali.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gambia's Gay-hating Dictator Survives Coup Attempt (Jan '15) Dec '16 Rainbow Kid 11
News Time to "Drop the Knife" for FMG in The Gambia (Jul '14) Dec '16 cumupence1 5
News Gambia's president declares country Islamic rep... (Dec '15) Sep '16 Cosaan-Seereer 2
News Africa's New Gay-Bashing - Islamic Republic' (Apr '16) Apr '16 Wholly Silicon Wafer 1
News PHOTOS: 'Thousands' of Gambians Attend Antigay ... (Dec '14) Nov '15 The Real Justine 10
News US and Europe must apologize for slavery: Chavez (Jul '06) Nov '15 cumupence1 3
News U.S. Condemns Gambia President's 'Unconscionabl... (May '15) May '15 Rainbow Kid 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,125 • Total comments across all topics: 281,218,615

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC