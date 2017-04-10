The children of Half Dye School

The children of Half Dye School

Friday Apr 7

THIS is our third day in The Gambia, today we woke up and revisited Half Dye School - it was spectacular. At Half Dye School we were doing three different activities: Mask making, bracelet making and colouring.

