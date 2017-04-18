Letter from Gambia - Day seven

Letter from Gambia - Day seven

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 8 Read more: Stourbridgenews.co.uk

I'VE worked with a lot of charities as part of my role working for the new online fundraising platform GivePenny.com. However, Project Gambia holds a particularly special place in my heart as one of the first charities to partner with us to help raise more online and in different ways, as well as being a charity located around the corner from where I live! When I was invited to travel as a volunteer with the 10th anniversary trip to The Gambia to gain a deeper understanding of the work the charity does, I jumped at the chance and couldn't wait to get stuck in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stourbridgenews.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gambia's Gay-hating Dictator Survives Coup Attempt (Jan '15) Dec '16 Rainbow Kid 11
News Time to "Drop the Knife" for FMG in The Gambia (Jul '14) Dec '16 cumupence1 5
News Gambia's president declares country Islamic rep... (Dec '15) Sep '16 Cosaan-Seereer 2
News Africa's New Gay-Bashing - Islamic Republic' (Apr '16) Apr '16 Wholly Silicon Wafer 1
News PHOTOS: 'Thousands' of Gambians Attend Antigay ... (Dec '14) Nov '15 The Real Justine 10
News US and Europe must apologize for slavery: Chavez (Jul '06) Nov '15 cumupence1 3
News U.S. Condemns Gambia President's 'Unconscionabl... (May '15) May '15 Rainbow Kid 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,552 • Total comments across all topics: 280,414,852

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC