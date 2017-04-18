Gambia's race to save its 'Roots' on ...

Gambia's race to save its 'Roots' on Kunta Kinteh island

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Art Daily

The remains of a building on Kunta Kinteh island, formerly known as James Island, an island in the Gambia River, 30 km from the river mouth and near Juffureh, on April 8, 2017. As the rebel slave who defied his captors, Kunta Kinte, made famous by the book and series "Roots", put The Gambia on the map for historical tourism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gambia's Gay-hating Dictator Survives Coup Attempt (Jan '15) Dec '16 Rainbow Kid 11
News Time to "Drop the Knife" for FMG in The Gambia (Jul '14) Dec '16 cumupence1 5
News Gambia's president declares country Islamic rep... (Dec '15) Sep '16 Cosaan-Seereer 2
News Africa's New Gay-Bashing - Islamic Republic' (Apr '16) Apr '16 Wholly Silicon Wafer 1
News PHOTOS: 'Thousands' of Gambians Attend Antigay ... (Dec '14) Nov '15 The Real Justine 10
News US and Europe must apologize for slavery: Chavez (Jul '06) Nov '15 cumupence1 3
News U.S. Condemns Gambia President's 'Unconscionabl... (May '15) May '15 Rainbow Kid 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,594 • Total comments across all topics: 280,515,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC