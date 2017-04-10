Gambia's president promises to release 25 mln USD to farmers

Gambia's president promises to releas...

Gambian President Adama Barrow has promised to release an equivalent of 25 million U.S. dollars to farmers ahead of the rainy season, which is due in two months' time, local media reported on Monday. "So far 25 million U.S. dollars is available from the Islamic Development Bank to support farmers with groundnut seeds and fertilizers for the upcoming rainy season," President Barrow said in a press statement issued during the weekend.

