Gambia's legislative elections held peacefully10 min ago

Gambia's legislative elections held peacefully

Saturday Apr 8

Banjul, April 9 A statement released on Saturday by the European Union observer mission in the Gambia said that Gambian legislative elections were held peacefully. "The highly contested National Assembly elections were held in a calm and peaceful atmosphere," Xinhua news agency quoted the EU observer mission as saying.

Chicago, IL

