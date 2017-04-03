Gambia: Secret Graves of Alleged State House Attackers Uncovered

Gambian Police investigators and forensic experts on Friday, 31 March 2017, exhumed remains of December 30th attackers at Dumbuto Firing Range in Tintiba Forest, North West Foni near Bwiam. A combined security team including police investigators, military police, plain clothes officers, fire rescue workers, military intelligence officers and families of the victims formed a convoy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.