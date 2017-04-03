Gambia Police Exhume Bodies of Coup P...

Gambia Police Exhume Bodies of Coup Plotters

Police investigators in Gambia have exhumed the bodies of three men who were killed while taking part in an attempted coup in December 2014. The exhumations are meant to shed light on the circumstances of their deaths and to allow the families to have a proper burial, police said.

