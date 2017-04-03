Gambia: Nation Gears Up for Post-Jammeh Polls
The Gambia's first legislative elections since the downfall of Yahya Jammeh are expected to inject democracy into a parliament which under authoritarian rule was derided as a rubberstamp assembly. In The Gambia 's largest city of Serekunda, it seems that almost everbody is on the move and the bustle never stops.
