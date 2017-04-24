Gambia gets female parliament speaker

Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: New Vision

Mariam Jack Denton, the first woman to be called to the Gambian Bar, thanked President Adama Barrow, who ousted longtime leader Yahya Jammeh following December elections. The Gambia's first female barrister was sworn in Tuesday as National Assembly speaker, days after the African country's United Democratic Party emerged from decades in opposition to win an absolute parliamentary majority.

Chicago, IL

