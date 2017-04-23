Gambia cuts tax on imported cement, flour
"The duty on imported flour has been reduced from 47 percent to the normal rate of 20 percent, and the reference value shall be the transaction value," the government said in a statement. "The additional measures of D1 per kilo of cement and 5 percent excise tax are now removed," the statement added.
