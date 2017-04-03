Gambia Bar Association protests appoi...

Gambia Bar Association protests appointment of Nigerian judges

Members of The Gambia Bar Association, GBA, have protested against the appointment of four High Court judges, which they claimed was not in line with the 1997 Constitution of the country. The newly appointed Nigerian High Court judges are Justice Edward Ogar, Justice Mathias Olusegun Agboola, Justice Simeon Abi and Justice Matins U. Okoi.

