Almost 30 die in Senegal and Gambia boat accidents28 min ago

Almost 30 people have died in two boat accidents in Senegal and The Gambia, neighbouring west African nations with poor maritime safety records. Twenty-one people, most of them women, were killed last night when a traditional flat-bottomed boat overturned off Bettenty, a central Senegal island area, with 72 on board, said Commander Oumar Kane, a senior Senegalese firefighting official.

