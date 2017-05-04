Almost 30 die in Senegal and Gambia boat accidents28 min ago
Almost 30 people have died in two boat accidents in Senegal and The Gambia, neighbouring west African nations with poor maritime safety records. Twenty-one people, most of them women, were killed last night when a traditional flat-bottomed boat overturned off Bettenty, a central Senegal island area, with 72 on board, said Commander Oumar Kane, a senior Senegalese firefighting official.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gambia's Gay-hating Dictator Survives Coup Attempt (Jan '15)
|Dec '16
|Rainbow Kid
|11
|Time to "Drop the Knife" for FMG in The Gambia (Jul '14)
|Dec '16
|cumupence1
|5
|Gambia's president declares country Islamic rep... (Dec '15)
|Sep '16
|Cosaan-Seereer
|2
|Africa's New Gay-Bashing - Islamic Republic' (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|1
|PHOTOS: 'Thousands' of Gambians Attend Antigay ... (Dec '14)
|Nov '15
|The Real Justine
|10
|US and Europe must apologize for slavery: Chavez (Jul '06)
|Nov '15
|cumupence1
|3
|U.S. Condemns Gambia President's 'Unconscionabl... (May '15)
|May '15
|Rainbow Kid
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC