Africa's example: How democracy begets democracy

Wednesday Apr 19

Last December, when the United States and the rest of the world were distracted, absorbing the shock of an unexpected presidential win by Donald J. Trump, something quite remarkable was unfolding in West Africa. A constitutional crisis, triggered by an incumbent president unwilling to accept electoral defeat, ended peacefully.

Chicago, IL

