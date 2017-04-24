Africa: 'Do More, Speak Less' - the Imam Who Stood Up to Jammeh Reflects On a New Gambia
Human rights defender and imam, Baba Leigh, was one of the few who dared to speak out under the previous regime. One of the defining characteristics of Yahya Jammeh's 23-year rule over The Gambia was a widespread fear of speaking out.
