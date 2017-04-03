4 killed as Libyan coastguard battles...

4 killed as Libyan coastguard battles people-smugglers

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 6 Read more: Al Jazeera

Gambians deported from Libya stand in line as they wait for registration at the airport in Banjul [Luc Gnago/Reuters] Four suspected people-smugglers were killed in an exchange of gunfire with the Libyan coastguard off western Libya on Thursday. A German journalist travelling on the coastguard boat was wounded in the clash, which he said started when the coastguards tried to apprehend heavily armed gunmen stationed near an asylum-seeker boat, coastguard spokesman Ayoub Qassem said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gambia's Gay-hating Dictator Survives Coup Attempt (Jan '15) Dec '16 Rainbow Kid 11
News Time to "Drop the Knife" for FMG in The Gambia (Jul '14) Dec '16 cumupence1 5
News Gambia's president declares country Islamic rep... (Dec '15) Sep '16 Cosaan-Seereer 2
News Africa's New Gay-Bashing - Islamic Republic' (Apr '16) Apr '16 Wholly Silicon Wafer 1
News PHOTOS: 'Thousands' of Gambians Attend Antigay ... (Dec '14) Nov '15 The Real Justine 10
News US and Europe must apologize for slavery: Chavez (Jul '06) Nov '15 cumupence1 3
News U.S. Condemns Gambia President's 'Unconscionabl... (May '15) May '15 Rainbow Kid 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,880 • Total comments across all topics: 280,150,760

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC