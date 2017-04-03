4 killed as Libyan coastguard battles people-smugglers

Gambians deported from Libya stand in line as they wait for registration at the airport in Banjul [Luc Gnago/Reuters] Four suspected people-smugglers were killed in an exchange of gunfire with the Libyan coastguard off western Libya on Thursday. A German journalist travelling on the coastguard boat was wounded in the clash, which he said started when the coastguards tried to apprehend heavily armed gunmen stationed near an asylum-seeker boat, coastguard spokesman Ayoub Qassem said.

