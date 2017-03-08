South Africa revokes its withdrawal f...

South Africa revokes its withdrawal from International Criminal Court

58 min ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

A notice dated Tuesday on the United Nations treaty website says the move comes after a South African court ruled last month that the country's decision to withdraw without parliament's approval was unconstitutional. On Tuesday, the secretary general of the United Nations Antonio Guterres issued a statement saying that South Africa had revoked its withdrawal from the ICC as a result of the high court ruling.

Chicago, IL

