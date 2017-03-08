'Picasso' the dog gets a second at life
Picasso first appeared on Luvable's Instagram three weeks ago, after the rescue's owner, Liesl Wilhardt, brought him to her unique facility from the Porterville Shelter in California. He was then slated for euthanasia when Luvable Dog , a rescue group, stepped in to save the little dude and his brother, Pablo.
