NC man sentenced to prison for his role in failed coup attempt in Gambia

Tuesday Mar 28

A Raleigh man was sentenced to federal prison Monday for participating in a gun-smuggling scheme that led to a botched coup attempt in his native Gambia. Alhaji Boye, who hails from a small farming village in the small West African country, was remorseful for breaking U.S. laws, his attorney wrote in a sentencing memorandum before the sentencing.

Chicago, IL

