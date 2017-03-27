Macky Sall to Buhari: Thank you for y...

Macky Sall to Buhari: Thank you for your intervention

Saturday Mar 25

President Macky Sall of Senegal has thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his intervention in The Gambian political crisis which led to the restoration of democracy in the country. Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, said in a statement in Abuja on Saturday that the Senegalese leader conveyed his gratitude to Buhari in a communication between them.

Chicago, IL

