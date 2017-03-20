Local philanthropist Katy Roberts awarded honorary citzenship of the City of Banjul in Gambia

Former high school student Katy Roberts, 18, from Weston Turville who set up a children's charity Child Aid Gambia with her father Chris in 2011, has been awarded Honourary Citizenship of the City of Banjul in recognition and appreciation of her outstanding contributions to the people of Banjul and surrounding areas. Katy, who is on a gap year doing voluntary work at the PACE Centre after being accepted to Lancaster University, won the 18th Jane Brownlee Scholarship at Aylesbury High School which she received from Jane's son, Ben Brownlee.

