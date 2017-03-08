Girl, 12, beams after 6lb tumor was r...

Girl, 12, beams after 6lb tumor was removed from her mouth

Janet was transferred to New York where doctors successfully removed the tumor, and reconstructed her jaw from a leg bone In January, Daily Mail Online spoke to the woman who brought Janet over to the US, who described the lack of resources in Janet's home town The 12-year-old girl from The Gambia had a tumor the size of a grapefruit growing on her jaw that left her unable to even close her mouth. But now Janet is beaming after a groundbreaking US surgery removed the six-pound tumor - one of the largest New York doctors had ever seen.

Chicago, IL

