Girl, 12, beams after 6lb tumor was removed from her mouth

Janet was transferred to New York where doctors successfully removed the tumor, and reconstructed her jaw from a leg bone In January, Daily Mail Online spoke to the woman who brought Janet over to the US, who described the lack of resources in Janet's home town The 12-year-old girl from The Gambia had a tumor the size of a grapefruit growing on her jaw that left her unable to even close her mouth. But now Janet is beaming after a groundbreaking US surgery removed the six-pound tumor - one of the largest New York doctors had ever seen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.