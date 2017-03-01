Gambian nabbed for extortion using PD...

Gambian nabbed for extortion using PDEA's name

THE anti-narcotics agents have arrested a Gambian national for allegedly extorting money online using the name of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency . PDEA Director General Isidro Lapena identified the suspect as Yusupha Bayo, 35, alias KC/Katchi, resident of Banjul, Gambia, West Africa.

