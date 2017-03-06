Gambia scraps age limit for presidential candidates

The new change comes after Adama Barrow faced criticism over his decision to nominate 68-year-old Fatoumata Jallow Tambajang as his vice president The Gambian parliament on Tuesday scrapped the constitutional age limit on presidential election candidates after new President Adama Barrow faced questions over his deputy's eligibility due to her age. Anyone over 65 has been barred from running for The Gambia's highest office under a constitutional amendment that came into force in the west African country in 1997.

