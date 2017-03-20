Gambia ruling coalition breaks up ahe...

Gambia ruling coalition breaks up ahead of April poll

Tuesday Mar 14

President Adama Barrow. Photo/AFP The Gambia's ruling coalition has broken apart ahead of a parliamentary poll next month, dealing a blow to new President Adama Barrow as he overhauls the country's political system following his shock election victory.

