Erin Energy Announces Farm-Out Deal With ...

Erin Energy Corporation announced today it has entered into a definitive farm-out agreement with FAR Ltd. , an Australian Securities Exchange listed oil and gas company, whereby FAR will acquire an 80% interest and operatorship of Erin Energy's offshore A2 and A5 blocks in The Gambia. Erin Energy will retain a 20% working interest in both blocks.

