Czech MEP Poche heading EU observers in Gambian election

Brussels/Banjul, March 20 - Czech Social Democrat MEP Miroslav Poche was appointed head of the EU Election Observation Mission for the forthcoming election in Gambia as the first Czech MEP to hold the post, Poche said in a press release on Monday. The EU EOM will watch the regularity of the April parliamentary election in the West African country in which its long-serving President Yahya Jammeh recently left the office under dramatic circumstances.

Chicago, IL

