.com | Gambia's Barrow visits 'new ally' Senegal

The Gambia's President Adama Barrow on Thursday arrived in Senegal, which played a key role in his rise to power by helping force his predecessor Yahya Jammeh from office, an AFP journalist said. Barrow won his nation's presidential election in December, but for six weeks Jammeh refused to concede defeat following 22 years of rule.
