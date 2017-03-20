.com | Gambian protesters demand ex-spy chief's execution

Gambian protesters called on Monday for the execution of the former head of the nation's intelligence agency and eight subordinates, as the men appeared in court charged with murdering a political activist. Family members, sympathisers and friends of Solo Sandeng, who died in custody in April 2016 after his arrest for leading a peaceful protest for political reform, made the demand outside the Banjul court where the men's trial opened Monday.

