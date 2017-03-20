.com | Gambian protesters demand ex-spy chief's execution

.com | Gambian protesters demand ex-s...

Gambian protesters called on Monday for the execution of the former head of the nation's intelligence agency and eight subordinates, as the men appeared in court charged with murdering a political activist. Family members, sympathisers and friends of Solo Sandeng, who died in custody in April 2016 after his arrest for leading a peaceful protest for political reform, made the demand outside the Banjul court where the men's trial opened Monday.

Chicago, IL

