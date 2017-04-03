Aid groups cut death toll from shipwr...

Aid groups cut death toll from shipwreck off Libya

Friday Mar 31 Read more: Al Jazeera

Reports earlier this week that as many as 150 people drowned in the Mediterranean were wrong, aid organisations said on Friday. A 16-year-old boy from The Gambia was found clinging to a fuel can in the sea on Wednesday, and he told rescuers about 147 others on his vessel had died when it sank.

Chicago, IL

