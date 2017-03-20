2016 elections went reasonably well -...

2016 elections went reasonably well - Afari Gyan

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: GhanaWeb

Former Chair of the Electoral Commission, Ghana Dr Kwadwo Afari Gyan has spoken about the 2016 elections for the first time since the exercise was conducted on December 7, 2016. The exercise was the first to be held in the Fourth Republic without his supervision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gambia's Gay-hating Dictator Survives Coup Attempt (Jan '15) Dec '16 Rainbow Kid 11
News Time to "Drop the Knife" for FMG in The Gambia (Jul '14) Dec '16 cumupence1 5
News Gambia's president declares country Islamic rep... (Dec '15) Sep '16 Cosaan-Seereer 2
News Africa's New Gay-Bashing - Islamic Republic' (Apr '16) Apr '16 Wholly Silicon Wafer 1
News PHOTOS: 'Thousands' of Gambians Attend Antigay ... (Dec '14) Nov '15 The Real Justine 10
News US and Europe must apologize for slavery: Chavez (Jul '06) Nov '15 cumupence1 3
News U.S. Condemns Gambia President's 'Unconscionabl... (May '15) May '15 Rainbow Kid 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,825 • Total comments across all topics: 279,777,326

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC