Women oyster harvesters ready for com...

Women oyster harvesters ready for community co-mamgement plan

Friday Feb 10 Read more: GhanaWeb

By Samuel Hinneh More than 100 fisher folks, mostly women and traditional leaders from Tsokomey, Bortianor, Oshie, Faana, Kobrobite communities in the Ga South Municipal Assembly in the Greater Accra Region have expressed the readiness to adopt community co-management plan to boost oyster harvesting to alleviate poverty. They participated in a two-day Oyster Participatory Rural Appraisal from January 30th to 31st, 2017 to institute a community co-management plan for the harvesting of oyster resources in the Densu Estuary.

Chicago, IL

