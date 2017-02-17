Under New Leader, Gambia Cancels With...

Under New Leader, Gambia Cancels Withdrawal From International Criminal Court

As Gambia's new president Adama Barrow settles into his new role, he is also taking steps to resuscitate international ties cut off by his predecessor Yahya Jammeh, including membership to the International Criminal Court and the Commonwealth of Nations. The tiny West African nation has now formally informed the United Nations that it is reversing its request to withdraw from the International Criminal Court, made by Jammeh last October .

