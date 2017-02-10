UN Advisor: African nations should not abandon ICC
Dieng, the UN Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide, wrote in response to three African nations, Burundi, South Africa and The Gambia, after they announced intentions to withdraw from the court. These countries believe the court shows a lack of fairness and unfairly targets African leaders.
