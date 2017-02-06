The paradox of treating anaemia

The paradox of treating anaemia

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: PhysOrg Weblog

Iron deficiency can be fatal. But in countries where patients are also likely to have other serious diseases, so too can the iron supplements used to treat it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gambia's Gay-hating Dictator Survives Coup Attempt (Jan '15) Dec '16 Rainbow Kid 11
News Time to "Drop the Knife" for FMG in The Gambia (Jul '14) Dec '16 cumupence1 5
News Gambia's president declares country Islamic rep... (Dec '15) Sep '16 Cosaan-Seereer 2
News Africa's New Gay-Bashing - Islamic Republic' (Apr '16) Apr '16 Wholly Silicon Wafer 1
News PHOTOS: 'Thousands' of Gambians Attend Antigay ... (Dec '14) Nov '15 The Real Justine 10
News US and Europe must apologize for slavery: Chavez (Jul '06) Nov '15 cumupence1 3
News U.S. Condemns Gambia President's 'Unconscionabl... (May '15) May '15 Rainbow Kid 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,453 • Total comments across all topics: 278,618,294

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC