SONA: 'Akufo-Addo's address did not match promises' - Minority

The Minority National Democratic Congress Caucus in Parliament has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's maiden State of the Nation Address did not match the promises he made during the 2016 elections. The address took a little over an hour, and the NDC Caucus said the President "hid behind the brevity" to avoid touching on many critical and vital sectors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.