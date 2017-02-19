Peacekeeping soldiers will be paid wh...

Peacekeeping soldiers will be paid while on battlefield - Akufo-Addo

Read more: Ghanamma.com

President Akufo-Addo, has indicated that all military personnel, as well as other members of the country's security services, who embark on peacekeeping missions, will, from hence, receive their allowances whilst on tour and not when they arrive in Ghana, after the completion of their duty tour. According to him, the situation which existed before his administration, where soldiers are paid their peacekeeping allowances, sometimes months after arriving in Ghana, will not be a feature of his administration.

Chicago, IL

