New Gambian president hails 34-year relationship with Marlborough Brandt Group

THE GAMBIA'S new President has personally thanked the founder of the Marlborough Brandt Group for what he and his charity have done for the people of Gunjur over the last 34 years. For more than three decades, the group has linked up with the Muslim community of Gunjur, where some 1,500 people from Wiltshire and the African nation have taken part in the exchange program, staying with families, contributing to community projects and sharing educational practices.

