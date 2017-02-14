Liberiaa s Ear-Breaking Silence To Africa Union Threatened Withdrawal...
On October 12, 2013 at the Extraordinary Summit , the African Union declared that the " ICC should not prosecute sitting African leaders . . . that the indictment of H.E Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta and H.E William Samoei Ruto, the President and Deputy-President of the Republic of Kenya respectively, may pose to the on-going efforts in the promotion of peace, national healing and reconciliation, as well as the rule of law and stability, not only in Kenya, but also in the Region."
