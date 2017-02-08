Key Gambian figure to Marlborough Bra...

Key Gambian figure to Marlborough Brandt Group dies

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 6 Read more: This is Wiltshire

THE founder of the Marlborough Brandt Group has paid tribute to a central figure in the town's link with The Gambia, who died last week. Sandang Bonjang was the first Gambian to come to Marlborough from Gunjur, a Muslim community the charity has had links with since 1984.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Wiltshire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gambia's Gay-hating Dictator Survives Coup Attempt (Jan '15) Dec '16 Rainbow Kid 11
News Time to "Drop the Knife" for FMG in The Gambia (Jul '14) Dec '16 cumupence1 5
News Gambia's president declares country Islamic rep... (Dec '15) Sep '16 Cosaan-Seereer 2
News Africa's New Gay-Bashing - Islamic Republic' (Apr '16) Apr '16 Wholly Silicon Wafer 1
News PHOTOS: 'Thousands' of Gambians Attend Antigay ... (Dec '14) Nov '15 The Real Justine 10
News US and Europe must apologize for slavery: Chavez (Jul '06) Nov '15 cumupence1 3
News U.S. Condemns Gambia President's 'Unconscionabl... (May '15) May '15 Rainbow Kid 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,108 • Total comments across all topics: 278,683,910

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC