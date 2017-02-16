Ghana's soldiers in The Gambia to be ...

Ghana's soldiers in The Gambia to be reduced to 50

Thursday Feb 16

Ghana's soldiers in the ECOWAS mission in The Gambia will be reduced from 208 to 50 men, the Minister for Defence Dominic Nitiwul has announced. Reporting on the progress of the mission in Parliament on Wednesday, Hon.

Chicago, IL

