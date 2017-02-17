Gambia's new president commits to end...

Gambia's new president commits to end human rights abuses

Gambia President Adama Barrow, left, reads, during his inauguration ceremony in Banjul , Gambia, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. Gambia's new president thanked his nation and promised greater freedom, an improved economy and better education as thousands attended a ceremony Saturday marking his inauguration after a tense political standoff with the country's former longtime leader.

Chicago, IL

