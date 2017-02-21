Gambian Treasury Says Millions of Dollars Missing After Looting 17 minutes ago
Gambia's finance minister accused the former government of misappropriating millions of dollars from the Treasury, leaving the economy "completely destroyed." Money was diverted in 2014 from a Treasury account created by ex-President Yahya Jammeh's administration in the previous year, while a withdrawal was made from a so-called Special Projects Fund last year, Finance Minister Amadou told reporters Monday in the capital, Banjul.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gambia's Gay-hating Dictator Survives Coup Attempt (Jan '15)
|Dec '16
|Rainbow Kid
|11
|Time to "Drop the Knife" for FMG in The Gambia (Jul '14)
|Dec '16
|cumupence1
|5
|Gambia's president declares country Islamic rep... (Dec '15)
|Sep '16
|Cosaan-Seereer
|2
|Africa's New Gay-Bashing - Islamic Republic' (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|1
|PHOTOS: 'Thousands' of Gambians Attend Antigay ... (Dec '14)
|Nov '15
|The Real Justine
|10
|US and Europe must apologize for slavery: Chavez (Jul '06)
|Nov '15
|cumupence1
|3
|U.S. Condemns Gambia President's 'Unconscionabl... (May '15)
|May '15
|Rainbow Kid
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC