Gambian Treasury Says Millions of Dollars Missing After Looting 17 minutes ago

Tuesday Feb 21

Gambia's finance minister accused the former government of misappropriating millions of dollars from the Treasury, leaving the economy "completely destroyed." Money was diverted in 2014 from a Treasury account created by ex-President Yahya Jammeh's administration in the previous year, while a withdrawal was made from a so-called Special Projects Fund last year, Finance Minister Amadou told reporters Monday in the capital, Banjul.

