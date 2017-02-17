Gambian president releases 174 prisoners
Banjul, Feb 20 - Gambian President Adama Barrow has released 174 prisoners, a government official said. The move was seen as a goodwill gesture from Barrow, whose inauguration on Saturday as the third president of The Gambia coincided with the 52nd independence anniversary.
