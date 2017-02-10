Gambia president: country will remain in ICC

Neven Mimica [official profile], the EU Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development, was in The Gambia to announce a package of financial support [press release] for the country and reported the decision after meeting with Barrow. Last October then-president Yahya Jammeh had stated that the country intended to leave the international court dedicated to trying instances of genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity because the court had allegedly been disproportionately scrutinizing African leaders.

