Gambia announces plans to stay in International Criminal Court

Monday Feb 13 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Gambia's new government has told the United Nations it will remain in the International Criminal Court , state media reported on Monday, reversing the previous administration's plan to withdraw from the tribunal. Gambia's President Adama Barrow speaks during a news conference in his residence in Banjul, Gambia January 28, 2017.

