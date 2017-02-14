Gambia announces plans to stay in International Criminal Court
Gambia's new government has told the United Nations it will remain in the International Criminal Court , state media reported on Monday, reversing the previous administration's plan to withdraw from the tribunal. Former president Yahya Jammeh announced in October that he would pull Gambia out of the ICC, accusing the world body of ignoring alleged war crimes of Western nations and seeking only to prosecute Africans.
